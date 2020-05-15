Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,854,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 306,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,969,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.