Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 118,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

