Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

