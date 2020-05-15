James J. Filler Buys 900 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,437.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 784,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,961,933.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 22.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

