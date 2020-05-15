JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €20.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €20.20 ($23.49) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.60 ($22.79).

DEC stock opened at €18.60 ($21.63) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.12 and its 200-day moving average is €23.33.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

