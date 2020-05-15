Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$61.81 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

