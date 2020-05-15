Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 463,117 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 463,117 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.