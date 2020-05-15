Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 589,300 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $147,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

