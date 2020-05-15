Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 310,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts expect that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

