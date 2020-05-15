Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

WING stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,751 shares of company stock worth $3,365,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

