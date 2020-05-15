Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of PPL worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in PPL by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in PPL by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $25.24 on Friday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

