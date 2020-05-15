Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,408 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.24% of PolyOne worth $38,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 89,163.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 401,236 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PolyOne in the first quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

POL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POL opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.