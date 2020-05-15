Jennison Associates LLC Has $25 Million Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.83% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

