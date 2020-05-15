Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,019 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Q2 by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $8,291,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $339,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,920. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

