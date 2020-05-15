Jennison Associates LLC Has $30.14 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

