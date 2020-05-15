Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Anthem worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $273.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day moving average is $274.64. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

