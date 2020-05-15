Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.30 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,503,312 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALXN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.