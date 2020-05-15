Jennison Associates LLC Has $35.82 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Teleflex worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $334.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.