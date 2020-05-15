Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,139 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

