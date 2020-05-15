Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,579 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $39,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 620,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,617,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,291 shares of company stock worth $38,737,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

MPWR stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

