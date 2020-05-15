Jennison Associates LLC Sells 120,394 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 120,394 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.79% of Integra Lifesciences worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $108,670.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.