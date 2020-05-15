Jennison Associates LLC Sells 125,312 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,312 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of AMETEK worth $34,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

