Jennison Associates LLC Sells 142 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vail Resorts worth $40,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.91.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

