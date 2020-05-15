Jennison Associates LLC Sells 440,191 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440,191 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

