Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Shoals Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,452,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 109,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 104,841 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCAP stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

