Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Down 5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52, 529,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 750,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

About Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

