John Gaffney Sells 115,695 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) insider John Gaffney sold 115,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.68), for a total value of A$274,081.46 ($194,384.01).

Shares of ASX PAR opened at A$2.41 ($1.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.73 million and a PE ratio of -25.10. The company has a current ratio of 66.64, a quick ratio of 66.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.91. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of A$4.50 ($3.19).

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulphate sodium drugs in the injectable and tablet forms for the treatment of bone marrow edema, respiratory, and alphaviral arthritis diseases.

