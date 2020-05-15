John J. Cronin Sells 5,000 Shares of Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $16.05 on Friday. Mastech Digital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

