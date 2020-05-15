John Mann Acquires 20,000 Shares of Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) Stock

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) insider John Mann bought 20,000 shares of Qube stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

John Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, John Mann purchased 30,000 shares of Qube stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($54,255.32).

ASX QUB opened at A$2.49 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Qube Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.70 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of A$3.63 ($2.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.01.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

