Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.76. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

