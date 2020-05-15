Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $119.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $85.00, 800,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 470,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

