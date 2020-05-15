JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $79,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 283,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

