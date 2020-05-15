Juan Colombás Buys 399 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Juan Colombás purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £123.69 ($162.71).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 28.62 ($0.38) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.17. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

