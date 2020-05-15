Keith Jensen Sells 1,750 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $554,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $138.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

