Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €34.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.09 ($48.94).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €26.23 ($30.50) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.12.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

