Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DEQ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.66 ($24.02).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €11.41 ($13.27) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.50. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The firm has a market cap of $738.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.