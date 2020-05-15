Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

DWHHF stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

