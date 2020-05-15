KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

