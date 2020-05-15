Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

KRC stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

