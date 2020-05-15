KLA (KLAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

5/7/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA reported solid fiscal Q3 results driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification, solid execution and expanded demand at the trailing edge nodes. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market and the introduction of EUV and non-EUV projects at 7 NM in mask shops are driving demand for the company’s wafer and mask inspection products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, ongoing weakness in the memory market and the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns.”

5/6/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $204.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $158.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. The growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and the increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerate customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market and EUV at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the recovering memory market is a tailwind. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in China and memory pushouts remain headwinds. Further, intensifying competition in the refurbished equipment market are concerns. “

4/28/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – KLA is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/27/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $176.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,169 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

