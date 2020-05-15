Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

