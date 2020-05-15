Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.51. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 205,398 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.