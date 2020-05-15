Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after purchasing an additional 489,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $32.78 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.