Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 12,294 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

