Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

