Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Announces Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LTBR stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.