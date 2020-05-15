Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,862 shares of company stock worth $1,368,318 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,981,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 636,924 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

