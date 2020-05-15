Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Sidoti lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 85.52%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.