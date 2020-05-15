Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LINX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Linx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Linx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Linx by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Linx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter.

Linx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

