Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.23

Media coverage about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of -2.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

